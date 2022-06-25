How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online on June 25, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs

Can you stream St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs on MLB.TV?

All Live TV Streaming Options

Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Preview: Cubs meet the Cardinals with 1-0 series lead

Chicago Cubs (27-44, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (40-33, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Adrian Sampson (0-0, 1.59 ERA, .53 WHIP, five strikeouts); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (5-5, 2.64 ERA, .97 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -200, Cubs +170; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs face the St. Louis Cardinals leading the series 1-0.

St. Louis has gone 21-14 in home games and 40-33 overall. The Cardinals rank seventh in the NL with 76 total home runs, averaging one per game.

Chicago has a 27-44 record overall and a 14-19 record on the road. Cubs hitters have a collective .320 on-base percentage, the sixth-ranked percentage in the NL.

The matchup Saturday is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 17 home runs while slugging .618. Brendan Donovan is 12-for-38 with three doubles and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Ian Happ has 16 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 36 RBI for the Cubs. Christopher Morel is 10-for-39 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .257 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Cubs: 4-6, .256 batting average, 5.83 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Drew VerHagen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), T.J. McFarland: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yadier Molina: 10-Day IL (knee), Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cubs: Daniel Norris: 15-Day IL (finger), Frank Schwindel: 10-Day IL (back), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (oblique), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (finger), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (covid), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)