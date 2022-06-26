MLB TV Guide: How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online on June 26, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Preview: Cardinals and Cubs meet to decide series winner

Chicago Cubs (27-45, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (41-33, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Alec Mills (0-1, 8.59 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-0, 6.00 ERA, 2.17 WHIP, four strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -190, Cubs +163; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

St. Louis has a 22-14 record in home games and a 41-33 record overall. The Cardinals are 32-9 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Chicago has a 14-20 record on the road and a 27-45 record overall. The Cubs have gone 11-35 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The teams square off Sunday for the eighth time this season. The Cardinals lead the season series 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 40 extra base hits (23 doubles and 17 home runs). Nolan Arenado is 14-for-39 with five doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with 14 home runs while slugging .465. Nico Hoerner is 12-for-34 with a double, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .248 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Cubs: 4-6, .251 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Genesis Cabrera: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Drew VerHagen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), T.J. McFarland: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yadier Molina: 10-Day IL (knee), Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cubs: Daniel Norris: 15-Day IL (finger), Frank Schwindel: 10-Day IL (back), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (oblique), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (finger), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (covid), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)