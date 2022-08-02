How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online on August 2, 2022: Viewing Options/Streaming

On Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $69.99

Includes: Marquee Sports Network + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Preview: Cardinals take on the Cubs in first of 3-game series

Chicago Cubs (41-60, third in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (54-48, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Keegan Thompson (8-4, 3.26 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 82 strikeouts); Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (7-8, 3.28 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 99 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -167, Cubs +143; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Chicago Cubs to open a three-game series.

St. Louis has a 54-48 record overall and a 29-20 record at home. Cardinals pitchers have a collective 3.84 ERA, which ranks sixth in the NL.

Chicago is 41-60 overall and 21-28 in road games. The Cubs are 15-9 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the ninth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 4-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with 24 home runs while slugging .603. Nolan Gorman is 8-for-31 with three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Ian Happ has 25 doubles, two triples and nine home runs for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 9-for-42 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .264 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Cubs: 7-3, .244 batting average, 2.05 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Tyler O’Neill: day-to-day (leg), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Drew VerHagen: 15-Day IL (hip), Juan Yepez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Yadier Molina: 10-Day IL (knee), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cubs: Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Mills: 15-Day IL (back), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)