MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online on August 3, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Preview: Cubs look to break losing streak in matchup with the Cardinals

Chicago Cubs (41-61, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (55-48, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Justin Steele (4-7, 3.86 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 87 strikeouts); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (8-8, 2.86 ERA, .99 WHIP, 100 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -171, Cubs +145; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs enter the matchup against the St. Louis Cardinals after losing three in a row.

St. Louis has a 30-20 record at home and a 55-48 record overall. The Cardinals are 26-7 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Chicago has a 21-29 record in road games and a 41-61 record overall. Cubs hitters have a collective .318 on-base percentage, the ninth-best percentage in MLB play.

The matchup Wednesday is the 10th time these teams match up this season. The Cardinals hold a 5-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado has 24 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 61 RBI while hitting .292 for the Cardinals. Paul Goldschmidt is 12-for-34 with six home runs over the last 10 games.

Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago with 19 home runs while slugging .451. Nelson Velazquez is 5-for-13 with three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .269 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Cubs: 6-4, .243 batting average, 2.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Tyler O’Neill: day-to-day (leg), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Drew VerHagen: 15-Day IL (hip), Juan Yepez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cubs: Steven Brault: 10-Day IL (covid), Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Mills: 15-Day IL (back), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)