How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online on September 4, 2022: Viewing Options/Streaming

On Sunday, September 4, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest)

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network

Can you stream St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Preview: Cardinals host the Cubs, look to continue home win streak

Chicago Cubs (56-77, third in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (78-55, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Marcus Stroman (3-6, 3.98 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (10-10, 3.48 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 124 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -189, Cubs +159; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals will try to keep their four-game home win streak intact when they play the Chicago Cubs.

St. Louis is 78-55 overall and 44-22 at home. The Cardinals have gone 43-8 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Chicago has gone 28-39 on the road and 56-77 overall. Cubs hitters have a collective .390 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the NL.

Sunday’s game is the 19th time these teams match up this season. The Cardinals hold a 12-6 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Edman has 25 doubles, four triples and 13 home runs for the Cardinals. Tyler O’Neill is 8-for-34 with five home runs over the last 10 games.

Ian Happ has 36 doubles, two triples and 15 home runs for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 14-for-34 with three doubles and an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, .265 batting average, 3.91 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Cubs: 3-7, .244 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cubs: Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Willson Contreras: day-to-day (foot), Patrick Wisdom: 10-Day IL (finger), Alec Mills: 60-Day IL (back), Steven Brault: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 60-Day IL (knee), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (back), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)