MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Reds vs. Cardinals Live Online on April 24, 2021: TV Channels

On Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Cincinnati the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

Cincinnati enters the game as losers of their last five games. Wade Miley (2-1, 2.25 ERA, .75 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) pitches for the Reds, while John Gant (0-2, 3.21 ERA, 1.79 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) pitches for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals are 3-4 against the rest of their division. St. Louis has hit 25 home runs this season, sixth in the majors. Paul DeJong leads them with five, averaging one every 12 at-bats.

The Reds are 5-2 against NL Central Division opponents. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .261 batting average as a team this season, good for third in the majors. Jesse Winker leads the team with a mark of .373.

The Reds won the last meeting 12-1. Jeff Hoffman secured his first victory and Nicholas Castellanos went 2-for-4 with a triple, a home run and three RBI for Cincinnati. Carlos Martinez registered his first loss for St. Louis.

