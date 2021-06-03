How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online on June 3, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 8:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Cincinnati the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

Tyler O’Neill is riding a 10-game hitting streak as St. Louis readies to play Cincinnati. Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (0-1, 1.80 ERA, .80 WHIP, 3 strikeouts) Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (3-4, 4.22 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 57 strikeouts).

The Cardinals are 13-7 against the rest of their division. St. Louis is averaging 4.0 RBI per game this season. Nolan Arenado leads the team with 36 total runs batted in.

The Reds have gone 11-10 against division opponents. Cincinnati ranks sixth in the MLB in hitting with a .247 batting average, Nick Castellanos leads the team with an average of .361.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 5-2. Jack Flaherty earned his fourth victory and O’Neill went 2-for-3 with two home runs and two RBI for St. Louis. Luis Castillo took his second loss for Cincinnati.

