How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals on TV via Live Stream on June 4, 2021: Betting Odds, TV

On Friday, June 4, 2021 at 8:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Cincinnati the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luis Castillo (1-8, 7.22 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 48 strikeouts) Cardinals: Kwang Hyun Kim (1-3, 3.65 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

LINE: Cardinals -134, Reds +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Tyler O’Neill is riding an 11-game hitting streak as St. Louis readies to play Cincinnati.

The Cardinals are 13-8 against the rest of their division. St. Louis is averaging 4.0 RBI per game this season. Nolan Arenado leads the team with 36 total runs batted in.

The Reds have gone 12-10 against division opponents. Cincinnati has slugged .424, good for second in the MLB. Nick Castellanos leads the club with a .641 slugging percentage, including 29 extra-base hits and 12 home runs.

The Reds won the last meeting 4-2. Vladimir Gutierrez earned his first victory and Jesse Winker went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI for Cincinnati. Adam Wainwright registered his fifth loss for St. Louis.

Live TV Streaming Option