How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online on June 5, 2021: TV Channels/Live Stream

On Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Cincinnati the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tyler Mahle (4-2, 3.25 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 64 strikeouts) Cardinals: Johan Oviedo (0-2, 5.40 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and Cincinnati will play on Saturday.

The Cardinals are 13-9 against the rest of their division. The St. Louis pitching staff averages 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, Jack Flaherty leads them with a mark of 9.7.

The Reds have gone 13-10 against division opponents. Cincinnati has hit 77 home runs this season, fifth in the MLB. Jesse Winker leads the club with 14, averaging one every 13.7 at-bats.

The Reds won the last meeting 6-4. Luis Castillo earned his second victory and Jonathan India went 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBI for Cincinnati. Kwang Hyun Kim took his fourth loss for St. Louis.

