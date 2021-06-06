 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online on June 6, 2021: Streaming/TV Options

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, June 6, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Cincinnati the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest + 36 Top Cable Channels

