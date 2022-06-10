How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online on June 10, 2022: Streaming Options/TV

On Friday, June 10, 2022 at 8:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Cincinnati the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Preview: Reds visit the Cardinals to open 3-game series

Cincinnati Reds (20-37, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (32-26, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luis Castillo (2-3, 3.55 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Cardinals: Andre Pallante (1-0, 1.23 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -137, Reds +116; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Cincinnati Reds to open a three-game series.

St. Louis has a 16-11 record at home and a 32-26 record overall. The Cardinals are 24-3 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Cincinnati has an 8-20 record in road games and a 20-37 record overall. The Reds are 11-26 in games when they have given up a home run.

Friday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has 19 doubles, 12 home runs and 47 RBI for the Cardinals. Corey Dickerson is 3-for-9 with two home runs and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Brandon Drury has a .266 batting average to lead the Reds, and has 10 doubles and 11 home runs. Joey Votto is 12-for-36 with three home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .240 batting average, 4.40 ERA, even run differential

Reds: 4-6, .280 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Cardinals: Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Albert Almora Jr.: day-to-day (undisclosed), Tyler Stephenson: day-to-day (hand), Nick Senzel: day-to-day (back), Mike Moustakas: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Vladimir Gutierrez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Donovan Solano: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (lower back), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)