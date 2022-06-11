MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online on June 11, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Cincinnati the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Preview: Reds look to break losing streak in game against the Cardinals

Cincinnati Reds (20-38, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (33-26, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Hunter Greene (3-7, 5.40 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 72 strikeouts); Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (5-4, 2.73 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -174, Reds +150; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds come into the matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals after losing three in a row.

St. Louis has a 33-26 record overall and a 17-11 record at home. The Cardinals have a 27-6 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Cincinnati is 8-21 in road games and 20-38 overall. The Reds have hit 56 total home runs to rank ninth in the NL.

The teams play Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Cardinals lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has 19 doubles and 12 home runs for the Cardinals. Brendan Donovan is 11-for-35 with three doubles and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Brandon Drury has 11 home runs, 15 walks and 30 RBI while hitting .267 for the Reds. Joey Votto is 11-for-35 with four doubles, three home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .239 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Reds: 3-7, .272 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (hand), Albert Almora Jr.: day-to-day (undisclosed), Nick Senzel: day-to-day (back), Mike Moustakas: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Vladimir Gutierrez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Donovan Solano: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (lower back), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)