How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online on July 15, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Friday, July 15, 2022 at 8:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Cincinnati the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Preview: Cardinals start 6-game series against the Reds

Cincinnati Reds (34-55, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (48-44, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Hunter Greene (3-10, 5.70 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 107 strikeouts); Cardinals: Andre Pallante (2-4, 3.18 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -171, Reds +144; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Cincinnati Reds to open a six-game series.

St. Louis is 48-44 overall and 27-20 at home. The Cardinals have a 20-5 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Cincinnati is 34-55 overall and 16-27 on the road. The Reds have gone 7-13 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Friday’s game is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The Cardinals have a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has 28 doubles and 19 home runs for the Cardinals. Albert Pujols is 8-for-23 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Brandon Drury has 18 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs for the Reds. Jonathan India is 11-for-39 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .227 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Reds: 7-3, .247 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Yadier Molina: 10-Day IL (knee), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Mike Moustakas: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Albert Almora Jr.: 10-Day IL (covid), Ross Detwiler: 15-Day IL (back), Luis Cessa: 15-Day IL (back), Aramis Garcia: 10-Day IL (finger), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Art Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder)