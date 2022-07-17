MLB TV Guide: How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online on July 17, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, July 17, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Cincinnati the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Preview: Cardinals face the Reds leading series 2-0

Cincinnati Reds (34-57, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (50-44, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Graham Ashcraft (4-2, 4.45 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Cardinals: Steven Matz (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -162, Reds +140; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds, leading the series 2-0.

St. Louis is 29-20 in home games and 50-44 overall. The Cardinals have the fifth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .320.

Cincinnati has a 34-57 record overall and a 16-29 record in road games. Reds hitters are batting a collective .240, which ranks 10th in the NL.

The teams meet Sunday for the ninth time this season. The Cardinals lead the season series 6-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with a .330 batting average, and has 28 doubles, 20 home runs, 47 walks and 70 RBI. Dylan Carlson is 11-for-34 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

Brandon Drury leads the Reds with a .275 batting average, and has 19 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 24 walks and 52 RBI. Jonathan India is 13-for-43 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .241 batting average, 2.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Reds: 6-4, .256 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Edmundo Sosa: day-to-day (leg), Nolan Arenado: day-to-day (back), Juan Yepez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Dakota Hudson: 15-Day IL (neck), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Yadier Molina: 10-Day IL (knee), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Dauri Moreta: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Moustakas: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Albert Almora Jr.: 10-Day IL (covid), Ross Detwiler: 15-Day IL (back), Luis Cessa: 15-Day IL (back), Aramis Garcia: 10-Day IL (finger), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Art Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder)