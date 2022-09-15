How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online on September 15, 2022: Streaming Options

On Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Cincinnati the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Preview: Cardinals take on the Reds in first of 5-game series

Cincinnati Reds (56-86, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (84-59, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Thursday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Chase Anderson (0-3, 9.00 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (11-11, 3.42 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 135 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -283, Reds +231; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Cincinnati Reds to begin a five-game series.

St. Louis is 84-59 overall and 48-25 at home. The Cardinals have a 57-11 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Cincinnati has a 56-86 record overall and a 27-43 record on the road. The Reds are 41-15 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Thursday’s game is the 15th meeting between these teams this season. The Cardinals are up 9-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has 36 doubles and 35 home runs for the Cardinals. Tommy Edman is 13-for-33 with four doubles over the past 10 games.

Kyle Farmer leads the Reds with 11 home runs while slugging .393. Aristides Aquino is 11-for-36 with four doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .234 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Reds: 3-7, .220 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (thumb), Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Jake Fraley: day-to-day (head), Mike Moustakas: 60-Day IL (calf), Jeff Hoffman: 60-Day IL (forearm), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (biceps), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)