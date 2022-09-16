How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online on September 16, 2022: Streaming Options

On Friday, September 16, 2022 at 8:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Cincinnati the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Preview: Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals play in game 2 of series

Cincinnati Reds (57-86, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (84-60, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: TBD; Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.89 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -240, Reds +190

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds play the St. Louis Cardinals with a 1-0 series lead.

St. Louis is 48-26 at home and 84-60 overall. The Cardinals have the third-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .328.

Cincinnati has a 28-43 record on the road and a 57-86 record overall. Reds hitters are batting a collective .240, which ranks ninth in the NL.

The matchup Friday is the 16th time these teams match up this season. The Cardinals hold a 9-6 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with a .324 batting average, and has 37 doubles, 35 home runs, 75 walks and 110 RBI. Tommy Edman is 11-for-33 with four RBI over the last 10 games.

Kyle Farmer leads the Reds with 11 home runs while slugging .392. Aristides Aquino is 12-for-36 with five doubles, four home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .226 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Reds: 4-6, .230 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (thumb), Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Justin Dunn: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Moustakas: 60-Day IL (calf), Jeff Hoffman: 60-Day IL (forearm), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (biceps), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)