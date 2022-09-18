MLB TV Guide: How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online on September 18, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Cincinnati the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Preview: Reds aim to break 3-game road losing streak, play the Cardinals

Cincinnati Reds (57-89, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (87-60, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luis Cessa (3-3, 5.25 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (8-4, 3.20 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 141 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -281, Reds +226; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds will look to stop a three-game road skid when they take on the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis is 87-60 overall and 51-26 at home. The Cardinals are 66-21 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Cincinnati is 57-89 overall and 28-46 on the road. The Reds have gone 32-71 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The teams meet Sunday for the 19th time this season. The Cardinals are up 12-6 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 74 extra base hits (39 doubles and 35 home runs). Yadier Molina is 6-for-26 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Farmer has 23 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs for the Reds. Aristides Aquino is 8-for-37 with three doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .231 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by four runs

Reds: 1-9, .179 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (neck), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Justin Dunn: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Moustakas: 60-Day IL (calf), Jeff Hoffman: 60-Day IL (forearm), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (biceps), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)