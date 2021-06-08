 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Cleveland Indians vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online on June 8, 2021: Streaming/TV Options

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 8:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Cleveland Indians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cleveland Indians

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes, which was recently rebranded from SportsTime Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals and Cleveland Indians games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Shane Bieber (6-3, 3.08 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 117 strikeouts) Cardinals: Carlos Martinez (3-5, 5.83 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

LINE: Cardinals +144, Indians -166; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis enters the matchup as losers of their last five games.

The Cardinals are 15-14 on their home turf. St. Louis is averaging four RBI per game this season. Nolan Arenado leads the team with 40 total runs batted in.

The Indians are 17-14 on the road. Cleveland has slugged .388 this season. Jose Ramirez leads the club with a .535 slugging percentage, including 27 extra-base hits and 13 home runs.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Great Lakes≥ $84.99------
SportsTime Ohio≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports Midwest≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Midwest≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.