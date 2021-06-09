How to Watch Cleveland Indians vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Stream on June 9, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 8:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Cleveland Indians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cleveland Indians

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes, which was recently rebranded from SportsTime Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals and Cleveland Indians games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: J.C. Mejia (1-0, .00 ERA, .50 WHIP, 9 strikeouts) Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (3-5, 4.19 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

LINE: Cardinals -127, Indians +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis enters the game as losers of their last six games.

The Cardinals are 15-15 in home games in 2020. St. Louis has a team on-base percentage of .296, led by Dylan Carlson with a mark of .351.

The Indians are 18-14 on the road. Cleveland has slugged .391 this season. Jose Ramirez leads the team with a .556 slugging percentage, including 29 extra-base hits and 14 home runs.

The Indians won the last meeting 10-1. Shane Bieber earned his seventh victory and Ramirez went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBI for Cleveland. Carlos Martinez registered his sixth loss for St. Louis.

Live TV Streaming Option