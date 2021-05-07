How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs Colorado Rockies Live Online on May 7, 2021: No Cable/Satellite

On Friday, May 7, 2021 at 8:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals and Colorado Rockies games all year long.

St. Louis and Colorado will meet on Friday. Rockies: Austin Gomber (2-3, 5.90 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (5-0, 3.41 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

The Cardinals are 9-8 on their home turf. St. Louis has slugged .398 this season. Nolan Arenado leads the team with a .488 slugging percentage, including 15 extra-base hits and five home runs.

The Rockies are 2-11 on the road. Colorado has slugged .412, good for third in the majors. Trevor Story leads the team with a .527 slugging percentage, including 15 extra-base hits and four home runs.

