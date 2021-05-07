How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs Colorado Rockies Live Online on May 7, 2021: No Cable/Satellite
On Friday, May 7, 2021 at 8:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies
- When: Friday, May 7, 2021 at 8:15 PM EDT
- TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest
- Stream: Watch with
In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a .
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals and Colorado Rockies games all year long.
St. Louis and Colorado will meet on Friday. Rockies: Austin Gomber (2-3, 5.90 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (5-0, 3.41 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)
The Cardinals are 9-8 on their home turf. St. Louis has slugged .398 this season. Nolan Arenado leads the team with a .488 slugging percentage, including 15 extra-base hits and five home runs.
The Rockies are 2-11 on the road. Colorado has slugged .412, good for third in the majors. Trevor Story leads the team with a .527 slugging percentage, including 15 extra-base hits and four home runs.
