How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Stream on May 8, 2021: TV Channels/Stream Links
On Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies
- When: Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT
- TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest
- Stream: Watch with
In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a .
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals and Colorado Rockies games all year long.
St. Louis heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Jack Flaherty. Flaherty pitched seven innings, giving up zero runs on three hits with six strikeouts against Colorado.
Rockies: Chi Chi Gonzalez (1-0, 4.38 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) Cardinals: Carlos Martinez (2-4, 3.72 ERA, .99 WHIP, 20 strikeouts).
The Cardinals are 10-8 on their home turf. St. Louis has hit 42 home runs this season, ninth in the National League. Paul DeJong leads the club with seven, averaging one every 15.9 at-bats.
The Rockies have gone 2-12 away from home. The Colorado offense has compiled a .244 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the MLB. Raimel Tapia leads the team with a mark of .310.
The Cardinals won the last meeting 5-0. Jack Flaherty secured his sixth victory and Harrison Bader went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for St. Louis. Austin Gomber registered his fourth loss for Colorado.
