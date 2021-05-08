How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Stream on May 8, 2021: TV Channels/Stream Links

On Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals and Colorado Rockies games all year long.

St. Louis heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Jack Flaherty. Flaherty pitched seven innings, giving up zero runs on three hits with six strikeouts against Colorado.

Rockies: Chi Chi Gonzalez (1-0, 4.38 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) Cardinals: Carlos Martinez (2-4, 3.72 ERA, .99 WHIP, 20 strikeouts).

The Cardinals are 10-8 on their home turf. St. Louis has hit 42 home runs this season, ninth in the National League. Paul DeJong leads the club with seven, averaging one every 15.9 at-bats.

The Rockies have gone 2-12 away from home. The Colorado offense has compiled a .244 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the MLB. Raimel Tapia leads the team with a mark of .310.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 5-0. Jack Flaherty secured his sixth victory and Harrison Bader went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for St. Louis. Austin Gomber registered his fourth loss for Colorado.

