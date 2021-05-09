 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Rockies vs. Cardinals Live Online on May 9, 2021: TV Options/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, May 9, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals and Colorado Rockies games all year long.

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

