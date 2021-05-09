MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Rockies vs. Cardinals Live Online on May 9, 2021: TV Options/Streaming
On Sunday, May 9, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies
- When: Sunday, May 9, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT
- TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest
- Stream: Watch with
Get $75 Back on AT&T TV
In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a .
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals and Colorado Rockies games all year long.
How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV
- Click “” to activate the promotion
- Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card
- You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account
- After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable
Get $75 Back
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bally Sports Midwest
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Midwest
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-