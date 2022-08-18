How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online on August 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals and Colorado Rockies games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Colorado Rockies vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Preview: Rockies face the Cardinals looking to stop road skid

Colorado Rockies (51-68, fifth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (65-51, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Thursday, 1:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (3-6, 4.67 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (8-8, 3.27 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 116 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -236, Rockies +194; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies hit the road against the St. Louis Cardinals looking to end a three-game road losing streak.

St. Louis has a 65-51 record overall and a 39-21 record at home. The Cardinals have the fourth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .254.

Colorado has a 51-68 record overall and an 18-38 record on the road. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .262, the highest team batting average in the NL.

The teams match up Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Cardinals are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has a .331 batting average to lead the Cardinals, and has 32 doubles and 29 home runs. Nolan Arenado is 12-for-41 with four home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Iglesias has a .313 batting average to rank 10th on the Rockies, and has 28 doubles and three home runs. Brendan Rodgers is 14-for-40 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, .277 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Rockies: 4-6, .271 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Juan Yepez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rockies: Alex Colome: 15-Day IL (elbow), Elias Diaz: 10-Day IL (hand), Yonathan Daza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Kuhl: 15-Day IL (hip), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Jhoulys Chacin: 15-Day IL (toe), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)