How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online Without Cable on August 24, 2021: Streaming/TV Options

On Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 7:45 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Detroit Tigers

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals and Detroit Tigers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Casey Mize (6-6, 3.69 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 98 strikeouts) Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (9-1, 2.68 ERA, .95 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

LINE: Cardinals -205, Tigers +173; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and Detroit will face off on Tuesday.

The Cardinals are 34-29 on their home turf. St. Louis has slugged .391 this season. Tyler O’Neill leads the team with a .509 slugging percentage, including 40 extra-base hits and 21 home runs.

The Tigers are 27-36 on the road. Detroit has slugged .397 this season. Akil Baddoo leads the team with a mark of .467.

The Tigers won the last meeting 6-2. Matt Manning earned his first victory and Jonathan Schoop went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI for Detroit. John Gant took his sixth loss for St. Louis.

