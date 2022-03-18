How to Watch Houston Astros vs. St. Louis Cardinals Spring Training Game Live Online Without Cable on March 18, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, March 18, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and MLB Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Houston Astros

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

In Houston and Nationally, the game is streaming on MLB Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Cardinals vs. Houston Astros on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including St. Louis Cardinals vs. Houston Astros. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options