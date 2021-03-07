 Skip to Content
How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Houston Astros on March 7, 2021 Live Online on Apple TV, Roku, & Fire TV

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 1:05 PM EST, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Houston Astros. The Spring Training game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In the St. Louis area, the game is streaming on Fox Sports Midwest soon to be (Bally Sports Midwest), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Midwest – this is your only option to stream Cardinals games all year long.

If you are a Astros fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

In the Houston area, you can stream Astros games all season long on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

Fox Sports Midwest≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Fox Sports Midwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

