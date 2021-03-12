How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Houston Astros Spring Training Game Live Stream on March 12, 2021

On Friday, March 12, 2021 at 6:05 PM EST, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Houston Astros

When: Friday, March 12, 2021 at 6:05 PM EST

TV: Fox Sports Midwest

Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Fox Sports Midwest (soon to be Bally Sports Midwest), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Midwest– this is your only option to stream Cards games all year long.

If you are a Astros fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you want to stream games on AT&T SportsNet Southwest all season long, you will need a subscription to fuboTV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. They are the least expensive option to stream the games, which are also available with AT&T TV ($84.99).

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

