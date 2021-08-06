How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online Without Cable on August 6, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, August 6, 2021 at 8:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Kansas City Royals

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Kansas City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Kansas City. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Mike Minor (8-9, 5.31 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 121 strikeouts) Cardinals: Kwang Hyun Kim (6-6, 3.31 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

LINE: Cardinals -157, Royals +137; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Salvador Perez and the Royals will take on the Cardinals Friday.

The Cardinals are 30-24 on their home turf. St. Louis has hit 117 home runs as a team this season. Nolan Arenado leads them with 21, averaging one every 19.1 at-bats.

The Royals are 19-35 on the road. Kansas City hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .301 this season, led by Nicky Lopez with a mark of .353.

