MLB Streaming: How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online Without Cable on August 8, 2021: TV/Live Stream

On Sunday, August 8, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Kansas City Royals

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Kansas City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Kansas City. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Kris Bubic (3-5, 4.57 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 68 strikeouts) Cardinals: Jon Lester (3-6, 5.38 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

LINE: Cardinals -155, Royals +134; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and Kansas City will square off on Sunday.

The Cardinals are 32-24 on their home turf. St. Louis hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .302 this season, led by Tyler O’Neill with a mark of .339.

The Royals have gone 19-37 away from home. Kansas City has a collective on-base percentage of .300, led by Nicky Lopez with a mark of .352.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 5-2. Luis Garcia recorded his first victory and Nolan Arenado went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for St. Louis. Brad Keller took his 11th loss for Kansas City.

Live TV Streaming Option