MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Live Online on April 13, 2022: Streaming Viewing Options

On Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Kansas City Royals

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Kansas City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Kansas City. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Cardinals vs. Kansas City Royals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including St. Louis Cardinals vs. Kansas City Royals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Kansas City Royals vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Preview: Royals take 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Cardinals

Kansas City Royals (2-3) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (3-1)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 1:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Zack Greinke (0-0, 1.59 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, one strikeout); Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (1-0, .00 ERA, .83 WHIP, six strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -151, Royals +129; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals look to end a three-game skid with a win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis had a 90-72 record overall and a 45-36 record in home games last season. The Cardinals pitching staff averaged 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 4.1 runs per game in the 2021 season.

Kansas City had a 74-88 record overall and a 35-46 record on the road last season. The Royals pitching staff had a collective 4.64 ERA last season while averaging 8.6 strikeouts and 3.8 walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Royals: Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)