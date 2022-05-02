How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Live Online on May 2, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, May 2, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Kansas City Royals

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Kansas City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Kansas City. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Cardinals vs. Kansas City Royals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including St. Louis Cardinals vs. Kansas City Royals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

