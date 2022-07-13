MLB TV Guide: How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online on July 13, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including St. Louis Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Preview: Freeman leads Dodgers against the Cardinals after 4-hit game

Los Angeles Dodgers (56-30, first in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (48-42, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (11-0, 1.62 ERA, .80 WHIP, 80 strikeouts); Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (6-7, 3.15 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -152, Cardinals +129; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the St. Louis Cardinals after Freddie Freeman had four hits against the Cardinals on Tuesday.

St. Louis has a 48-42 record overall and a 27-18 record at home. The Cardinals have a 35-7 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Los Angeles has a 26-17 record on the road and a 56-30 record overall. The Dodgers have the second-best team ERA in the majors at 3.01.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Edman has 13 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 33 RBI for the Cardinals. Albert Pujols is 7-for-17 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Freeman has 28 doubles, two triples and 12 home runs for the Dodgers. Justin Turner is 14-for-32 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .224 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .267 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brendan Donovan: day-to-day (illness), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Drew VerHagen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yadier Molina: 10-Day IL (knee), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (foot), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Andrew Heaney: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)