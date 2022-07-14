How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online on July 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this St. Louis Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Preview: Cardinals and Dodgers meet in series rubber match

Los Angeles Dodgers (57-30, first in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (48-43, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Thursday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (9-1, 3.15 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 77 strikeouts); Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (6-5, 4.00 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -157, Cardinals +132; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the St. Louis Cardinals and the Los Angeles Dodgers are looking for a series win with a victory on Thursday.

St. Louis has a 48-43 record overall and a 27-19 record at home. Cardinals hitters have a collective .318 on-base percentage, the sixth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Los Angeles is 57-30 overall and 27-17 in road games. Dodgers hitters are batting a collective .254, the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play.

The teams match up Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has 28 doubles and 19 home runs for the Cardinals. Nolan Arenado is 10-for-31 with a home run over the last 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has 29 doubles, two triples and 12 home runs for the Dodgers. Justin Turner is 13-for-33 with a double, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .235 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .274 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brendan Donovan: day-to-day (illness), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yadier Molina: 10-Day IL (knee), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (foot), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Andrew Heaney: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)