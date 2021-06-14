 Skip to Content
How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Miami Marlins Live Online on June 14, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, June 14, 2021 at 8:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Miami Marlins

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Braxton Garrett (0-1, 6.43 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 5 strikeouts) Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (4-5, 4.03 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

LINE: Cardinals -161, Marlins +144; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Carlos Martinez. Martinez threw seven innings, surrendering zero runs on four hits with six strikeouts against Chicago.

The Cardinals are 16-15 in home games in 2020. The St. Louis offense has compiled a .229 batting average as a team this season, Tyler O’Neill leads the team with a mark of .286.

The Marlins are 13-22 on the road. Miami has hit 60 home runs as a team this season. Adam Duvall leads the team with 12, averaging one every 17 at-bats.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 7-0. Jack Flaherty earned his first victory and Dylan Carlson went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBI for St. Louis. Pablo Lopez registered his first loss for Miami.

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

