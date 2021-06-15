 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online on June 15, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 8:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Miami Marlins

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Trevor Rogers (7-3, 2.02 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) Cardinals: Kwang Hyun Kim (1-4, 4.05 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

LINE: Cardinals -114, Marlins -102; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and Miami will square off on Tuesday.

The Cardinals are 17-15 in home games in 2020. St. Louis has a team on-base percentage of .297, led by Dylan Carlson with a mark of .345.

The Marlins have gone 13-23 away from home. The Miami offense has compiled a .235 batting average as a team this season, Jazz Chisholm Jr. leads the team with a mark of .278.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 4-2. Giovanny Gallegos earned his fourth victory and Paul Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with an RBI for St. Louis. Dylan Floro registered his fourth loss for Miami.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Florida≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Florida≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports Midwest≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Midwest≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.