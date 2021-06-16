How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Miami Marlins Live Stream on June 16, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 1:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Miami Marlins

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (4-5, 3.28 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) Cardinals: Johan Oviedo (0-2, 5.72 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

LINE: Cardinals +101, Marlins -118; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Cardinals are 18-15 on their home turf. St. Louis is hitting a collective batting average of .230 this season, led by Tyler O’Neill with an average of .287.

The Marlins are 13-24 on the road. Miami is hitting a collective .233 this season, led by Jesus Aguilar with an average of .273.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 2-1. Alex Reyes earned his fourth victory and Paul Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for St. Louis. Yimi Garcia took his fifth loss for Miami.

Live TV Streaming Option