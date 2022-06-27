How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online on June 27, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, June 27, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Miami Marlins

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Cardinals vs. Miami Marlins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including St. Louis Cardinals vs. Miami Marlins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month

Miami Marlins vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Preview: Cardinals begin 3-game series at home against the Marlins

Miami Marlins (33-38, fourth in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (41-34, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Monday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Pablo Lopez (5-3, 2.72 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 83 strikeouts); Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (5-5, 3.32 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -137, Marlins +116; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Miami Marlins on Monday to start a three-game series.

St. Louis has gone 22-15 at home and 41-34 overall. The Cardinals have the third-ranked team batting average in the NL at .253.

Miami is 33-38 overall and 14-22 on the road. The Marlins have a 24-10 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado has 19 doubles, 14 home runs and 49 RBI while hitting .283 for the Cardinals. Paul Goldschmidt is 9-for-34 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Jazz Chisholm has 10 doubles, four triples and 14 home runs for the Marlins. Jon Berti is 13-for-37 with three doubles, a triple and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .244 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Marlins: 5-5, .254 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty: day-to-day (shoulder), Genesis Cabrera: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Drew VerHagen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), T.J. McFarland: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yadier Molina: 10-Day IL (knee), Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: Louis Head: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (back), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)