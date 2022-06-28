How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Miami Marlins Live Online on June 28, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Miami Marlins

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Cardinals vs. Miami Marlins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including St. Louis Cardinals vs. Miami Marlins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Miami Marlins vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Preview: Goldschmidt leads Cardinals against the Marlins following 4-hit performance

Miami Marlins (33-39, fourth in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (42-34, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Braxton Garrett (1-2, 4.08 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (5-4, 3.72 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -156, Marlins +134; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Miami Marlins after Paul Goldschmidt’s four-hit game on Monday.

St. Louis has a 23-15 record in home games and a 42-34 record overall. The Cardinals have a 33-10 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Miami has gone 14-23 in road games and 33-39 overall. Marlins hitters are batting a collective .244, which ranks eighth in the NL.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Cardinals are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Goldschmidt has a .347 batting average to lead the Cardinals, and has 24 doubles and 19 home runs. Nolan Arenado is 12-for-41 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Jazz Chisholm has 10 doubles, four triples and 14 home runs for the Marlins. Jon Berti is 13-for-36 with three doubles, a triple and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .247 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Marlins: 5-5, .252 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Jack Flaherty: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Genesis Cabrera: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Drew VerHagen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), T.J. McFarland: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yadier Molina: 10-Day IL (knee), Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: Jazz Chisholm: day-to-day (back), Louis Head: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)