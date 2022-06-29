MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online on June 29, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Miami Marlins

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Cardinals vs. Miami Marlins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including St. Louis Cardinals vs. Miami Marlins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Miami Marlins vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Preview: Marlins take road skid into matchup against the Cardinals

Miami Marlins (33-40, fourth in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (43-34, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (7-3, 1.95 ERA, .95 WHIP, 94 strikeouts); Cardinals: Andre Pallante (2-3, 2.03 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -126, Cardinals +106; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins will look to stop a three-game road slide when they visit the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis has a 43-34 record overall and a 24-15 record at home. The Cardinals are 34-10 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Miami has gone 14-24 on the road and 33-40 overall. The Marlins have a 22-4 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Cardinals are ahead 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has 24 doubles and 19 home runs for the Cardinals. Nolan Arenado is 12-for-41 with five doubles, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Garrett Cooper has 17 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 35 RBI while hitting .315 for the Marlins. Jon Berti is 11-for-36 with three doubles and a triple over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .244 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Marlins: 5-5, .258 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Jack Flaherty: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Genesis Cabrera: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Drew VerHagen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), T.J. McFarland: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yadier Molina: 10-Day IL (knee), Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: Jazz Chisholm: day-to-day (right lower back), Louis Head: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)