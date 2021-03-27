Spring Training TV Guide: How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Miami Marlins on March 27, 2021 Live Online

On Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Miami Marlins

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Fox Sports Midwest (soon to be Bally Sports Midwest), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Midwest – this is your only option to stream Cards games all year long.

If you are a Marlins fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you want to stream games on Bally Sports Florida all season long, you will need a subscription to AT&T TV’s Choice Plan. It is the only streaming service that offers the channel.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

Live TV Streaming Option