 Skip to Content
The Streamable
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers on April 8, 2021 Live Online: TV Channels, Live Stream

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin, while in St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (formerly known as Fox Sports Midwest).  Both RSNs are available with a .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Midwest or Fox Sports Wisconsin – this is your only option to stream Brewers and Cardinals games on your local RSN all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

  • Click “” to activate the promotion
  • Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card
  • You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account
  • After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable
Get $75 Back

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Wisconsin≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Wisconsin≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports Midwest≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Midwest≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.