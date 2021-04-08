How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers on April 8, 2021 Live Online: TV Channels, Live Stream
On Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers
- When: Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin and Bally Sports Midwest
- Stream: Watch with
In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin, while in St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (formerly known as Fox Sports Midwest). Both RSNs are available with a .
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Midwest or Fox Sports Wisconsin – this is your only option to stream Brewers and Cardinals games on your local RSN all year long.
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.
