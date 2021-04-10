MLB TV Guide: How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers on April 10, 2021 Live Online: Channels

On Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers

The Cardinals won the opener against the Brewers 3-1. Milwaukee will look to even the series with Adrian Houser on the mound.

The Cardinals went 22-18 in division games in 2020. St. Louis hit .234 as a team with 2.2 extra base hits per game and 51 total home runs last year. The Brewers went 19-21 in division games in 2020. Milwaukee averaged 7.2 hits with 2.7 extra base hits per game and 5 total triples last season.

