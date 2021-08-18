 Skip to Content
How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online Without Cable on August 18, 2021: Streaming/TV Options

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 7:45 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (9-3, 2.26 ERA, .91 WHIP, 162 strikeouts) Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (9-1, 2.65 ERA, .96 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

LINE: Cardinals +104, Brewers -122; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and Milwaukee will play on Wednesday.

The Cardinals are 32-26 in home games in 2020. St. Louis’s lineup has 131 home runs this season, Nolan Arenado leads the club with 25 homers.

The Brewers are 41-20 on the road. Milwaukee’s lineup has 148 home runs this season, Eduardo Escobar leads the club with 24 homers.

The Brewers won the last meeting 2-0. Corbin Burnes notched his eighth victory and Kolten Wong went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI for Milwaukee. Adam Wainwright took his seventh loss for St. Louis.

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

