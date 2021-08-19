 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online Without Cable on August 19, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 7:45 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (7-6, 2.25 ERA, .91 WHIP, 163 strikeouts) Cardinals: Jon Lester (4-6, 5.32 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

LINE: Cardinals +180, Brewers -217; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Eduardo Escobar and the Brewers will take on the Cardinals Thursday.

The Cardinals are 32-27 on their home turf. St. Louis hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .305 this season, led by Paul Goldschmidt with a mark of .349.

The Brewers are 42-20 in road games. Milwaukee has hit 151 home runs as a team this season. Eduardo Escobar leads them with 24, averaging one every 18.2 at-bats.

The Brewers won the last meeting 6-4. Josh Hader earned his fourth victory and Avisail Garcia went 2-for-4 with two home runs and two RBI for Milwaukee. Alex Reyes took his sixth loss for St. Louis.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Wisconsin≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Wisconsin≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports Midwest≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Midwest≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to streaming anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where you favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.