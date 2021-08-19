How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online Without Cable on August 19, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 7:45 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (7-6, 2.25 ERA, .91 WHIP, 163 strikeouts) Cardinals: Jon Lester (4-6, 5.32 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

LINE: Cardinals +180, Brewers -217; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Eduardo Escobar and the Brewers will take on the Cardinals Thursday.

The Cardinals are 32-27 on their home turf. St. Louis hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .305 this season, led by Paul Goldschmidt with a mark of .349.

The Brewers are 42-20 in road games. Milwaukee has hit 151 home runs as a team this season. Eduardo Escobar leads them with 24, averaging one every 18.2 at-bats.

The Brewers won the last meeting 6-4. Josh Hader earned his fourth victory and Avisail Garcia went 2-for-4 with two home runs and two RBI for Milwaukee. Alex Reyes took his sixth loss for St. Louis.

Live TV Streaming Option