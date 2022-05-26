How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online on May 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Preview: Brewers visit the Cardinals to start 4-game series

Milwaukee Brewers (28-16, first in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (24-19, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Thursday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Eric Lauer (4-1, 2.16 ERA, .94 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (5-3, 2.87 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -121, Brewers +101; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Milwaukee Brewers to start a four-game series.

St. Louis has a 24-19 record overall and an 11-9 record in home games. The Cardinals have the third-best team batting average in MLB play at .255.

Milwaukee has a 28-16 record overall and a 14-10 record in road games. The Brewers have hit 57 total home runs to rank fourth in MLB play.

Thursday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado has 13 doubles, nine home runs and 32 RBI while hitting .288 for the Cardinals. Paul Goldschmidt is 19-for-39 with seven doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez has 11 doubles, nine home runs and 33 RBI for the Brewers. Tyrone Taylor is 8-for-31 with a double, three home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .298 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Brewers: 7-3, .231 batting average, 1.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Hunter Renfroe: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Freddy Peralta: 15-Day IL (lat), Willy Adames: 10-Day IL (ankle), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Cousins: 10-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow)