How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online on May 27, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Friday, May 27, 2022 at 8:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Preview: Brewers bring win streak into game against the Cardinals

Milwaukee Brewers (29-16, first in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (24-20, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (5-2, 4.76 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (3-2, 3.60 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -145, Cardinals +125; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will try to keep a three-game win streak intact when they play the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis is 24-20 overall and 11-10 at home. Cardinals hitters are batting a collective .254, the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Milwaukee has a 29-16 record overall and a 15-10 record on the road. The Brewers have a 22-2 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Friday for the sixth time this season. The Brewers are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has a .348 batting average to rank second on the Cardinals, and has 16 doubles and eight home runs. Tommy Edman is 14-for-42 with four RBI over the past 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez has 11 doubles, nine home runs and 33 RBI for the Brewers. Tyrone Taylor is 9-for-32 with a double, three home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .278 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Brewers: 7-3, .237 batting average, 2.05 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Hunter Renfroe: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Freddy Peralta: 15-Day IL (lat), Willy Adames: 10-Day IL (ankle), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Cousins: 10-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow)