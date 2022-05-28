How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online on May 28, 2022: Streaming/Viewing Options

On Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Preview: St. Louis Cardinals host the Milwaukee Brewers Saturday

Milwaukee Brewers (29-17, first in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (25-20, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (3-4, 2.98 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore (0-0, 7.71 ERA, 1.93 WHIP, three strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -146, Cardinals +124; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday.

St. Louis has a 25-20 record overall and a 12-10 record at home. The Cardinals have an 8-2 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Milwaukee is 15-11 on the road and 29-17 overall. The Brewers lead the NL with 59 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Saturday’s game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has 16 doubles, nine home runs and 36 RBI for the Cardinals. Albert Pujols is 5-for-27 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Kolten Wong has six doubles, three triples and three home runs for the Brewers. Tyrone Taylor is 11-for-33 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .277 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Brewers: 6-4, .243 batting average, 2.47 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Brandon Woodruff: day-to-day (ankle), Hunter Renfroe: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Freddy Peralta: 15-Day IL (lat), Willy Adames: 10-Day IL (ankle), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Cousins: 10-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow)