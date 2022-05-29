MLB TV Guide: How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online on May 29, 2022: Streaming

On Sunday, May 29, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Preview: Cardinals play the Brewers after Gorman's 4-hit game

Milwaukee Brewers (29-18, first in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (26-20, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (2-2, 2.18 ERA, .87 WHIP, 67 strikeouts); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (3-2, 1.96 ERA, .98 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -138, Cardinals +117; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Milwaukee Brewers after Nolan Gorman’s four-hit game on Saturday.

St. Louis has gone 13-10 in home games and 26-20 overall. The Cardinals have gone 22-3 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Milwaukee has gone 15-12 on the road and 29-18 overall. Brewers pitchers have a collective 3.34 ERA, which ranks fifth in the majors.

Sunday’s game is the eighth time these teams square off this season. The Cardinals hold a 4-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has a .355 batting average to lead the Cardinals, and has 16 doubles and 10 home runs. Tommy Edman is 13-for-44 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

Kolten Wong has six doubles, three triples, three home runs and 13 RBI for the Brewers. Keston Hiura is 6-for-19 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .281 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .244 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: day-to-day (ankle), Hunter Renfroe: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Freddy Peralta: 15-Day IL (lat), Willy Adames: 10-Day IL (ankle), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Cousins: 10-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow)