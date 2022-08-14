MLB TV Guide: How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online on August 14, 2022: Viewing Options

On Sunday, August 14, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Preview: Cardinals and Brewers meet with series tied 1-1

Milwaukee Brewers (61-51, second in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (62-51, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Aaron Ashby (2-10, 4.32 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 103 strikeouts); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (8-9, 3.50 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 108 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -148, Brewers +126; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

St. Louis is 62-51 overall and 36-21 in home games. The Cardinals have a 31-8 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Milwaukee is 32-29 in road games and 61-51 overall. The Brewers have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the NL at .239.

Sunday’s game is the 15th meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 7-7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has 31 doubles, 28 home runs and 89 RBI for the Cardinals. Nolan Arenado is 14-for-38 with four doubles, five home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez leads the Brewers with 23 home runs while slugging .478. Willy Adames is 11-for-45 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, .264 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Brewers: 4-6, .223 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Juan Yepez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (forearm), Omar Narvaez: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jace Peterson: 10-Day IL (left elbow), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)