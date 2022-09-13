How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online on September 13, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Preview: Brewers visit the Cardinals to open 2-game series

Milwaukee Brewers (75-66, second in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (83-58, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Matt Bush (2-2, 3.23 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 69 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (8-3, 3.08 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 135 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals open a two-game series at home against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.

St. Louis is 83-58 overall and 47-24 at home. The Cardinals have the third-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .430.

Milwaukee has a 75-66 record overall and a 36-39 record in road games. The Brewers rank third in MLB play with 196 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

The teams play Tuesday for the 16th time this season. The Cardinals lead the season series 8-7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with 35 home runs while slugging .607. Albert Pujols is 6-for-25 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez leads the Brewers with 53 extra base hits (23 doubles and 30 home runs). Tyrone Taylor is 6-for-18 with a double, a triple, three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, .241 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Brewers: 6-4, .214 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (thumb), Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Peralta: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Jackson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow)